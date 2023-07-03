Reliance Jio announces Jio-Bharat Phone priced at Rs 999 with unlimited calls, 14GB data at Rs 123 per month

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio Bharat Phone, an offering aimed at empowering feature phone users with relatively affordable internet-enabled phones. The phone comes at an entry price of Rs 999, the Jio Bharat Phone aims to tap into the existing 250 million feature phone users in India to access internet-enabled services.

Jio Bharat platform will also deliver a range of digital services on entry-level phones. In addition to Reliance Retail, other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, will adopt the Jio Bharat platform to build Jio Bharat phones. The company is launching the first two Jio Bharat phones in partnership with Karbonn.

A beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones will commence on July 7. The trial will be conducted across 6,500 tehsils, focusing on upgrading feature phone users and providing them with the 'internet-enabled' devices.

Also Watch: Reliance Jio launches ‘JioBharat’ feature phone at Rs 999 in India: Specs, features, sale, offers

Jio Bharat Pricing Plans

The Jio Bharat Phone plan is priced at just Rs 123 per month. Users will get unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data (0.5GB per day). According to Jio, this is a 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and provides 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators.

The company is also offering Annual Plans with Jio Bharat Phone. The user can purchase the annual plan at Rs 1,234 which will offer a total of 168GB of data (0.5GB per day) along with unlimited calling.

Also read: Reliance Jio introduces new prepaid plans with free JioSaavn subscription, check list

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, highlighted the mission behind Jio Bharat Phone, stating, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era,unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution."

He further added, "6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different

segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases."

Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Birth Anniversary: Aptech, NCC, Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL among Jhunjhunwala multibagger stocks that have outperformed Nifty50 in 1 year

Watch: SAFF 2023: Crowd sings 'Vande Mataram- Maa Tujhe Salaam', Indian midfielder sparks controversy amid Manipur violence by draping Meitei flag on field as Sunil Chhetri-led India wins 9th time in a row

Also Watch: S Jaishankar: 9 times the EAM shut down critics and defended India; watch his hard-hitting replies to Pakistan, US and Europe

Watch: Kia Seltos Facelift in India; Panaromic roof, ADAS safety features, mileage other specifications, other key auto launches in 2023

Watch: AI images of Zomato delivery boys, agents dancing in the Mumbai rain generated using artificial intelligence tool midjourney

Also Watch: World`s deepest hotel Go Below: Know about `deep sleep experience` where guests live inside 400 metres deep underground mine under UK’s Snowdonia mountains

Also Watch: Supermoon 2023: Why is it different, significance, relation to deer and Chandrayaan-3

Also read: RIL's demerged entity, Jio Financial Services, to enter consumer finance with pilot project at Reliance Digital outlets

Also watch: Friends Vintage Edition? Check out AI-generated images of Friends characters Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay

Also watch: S Jaishankar: 9 times the EAM shut down critics and defended India; watch his hard-hitting replies to Pakistan, US and Europe

Also watch: Ratan Tata urges people to take care of stray dogs, cats during monsoon; Take a look at former Tata Sons Chairman's love for animals, how he supports his assistant Shantanu Naidu's initiative

Also watch: Buzzing stocks on July 5, 2023: HDFC Bank, ITC, LTI Mindtree, Hero MotoCorp, others

Also watch: HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Deepak Parekh retires; Keki Mistry, Renu Karnard and V Srinivasa Rangan join HDFC Bank board