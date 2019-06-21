Reliance Jio GigaFiber's 50mbps, 100 mbps connection may come in these prices; launch details to be out soon

Reliance will start revealing the launch details of Jio GigaFiber in the coming weeks at its annual general meeting (AGM). The high-speed internet service was the next logical step for the telecom major after the launch of its mobile service and Jio feature phones. At the moment, Jio GigaFiber is in the trial phase and people who have subscribed to the introductory test offer by paying Rs 4,500 are enjoying the free high-speed broadband Internet connectivity. As of now, Jio GigaFiber is available only in the select regions but when launched; it will be the largest Greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout worldwide, with the real-time introduction in 1,100 cities across India.

What's the cost of getting a GigaFiber connection?

Details related to the cost of GigaFiber connection is still a bit patchy but as per the leaked reports, the plans will start from as low as Rs 600, possibly for a connection with 50mbps speed. At the moment, the similar plans from Airtel cost as much as Rs 1,000. The connection with speeds of 100mbps may cost a Jio Gigafiber subscriber approximately Rs 1,000. Reliance Jio Gigafiber is planning to undercut competitors to take over the market, a strategy which worked well for the company when it launched its mobile service.

Why should you look forward to Jio GigaFiber?

Being a high-speed broadband service based on fibre optic network, Jio GigaFiber will provide speeds of 100 megabytes per second (Mbps) and 100GB of data for free. The company also plans to add telephony and television services in the next three months. All three services will be offered at no additional cost for the first year. The speeds offered will be consistent and there won't be any loss in the signal. Netflix has already said that Jio GigaFiber is the operator with the highest streaming speeds.

How can you register?

For registration, a person can visit Jio.com and show interest in the broadband service. For starters, the registration only means that cities that receive the most registrations will be prioritised. Registrations for the broadband services kick-started almost a year ago in 2018.

