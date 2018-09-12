Reliance Jio offers 42 GB data, unlimited calling at effective price of Rs 100 per month

Reliance Jio is celebrating its two year anniversary by releasing a new offer for current Jio customers. According to this offer, the company is claiming that the user will effectively spend Rs 100 per month for 42GB of high-speed data and unlimited voice calling. This, however, can only be achieved by going through a few extra steps.

Firstly, you'll need a Phone Pe account without which you won't get the discount. The user will need to login to MyJio app and click on the Recharge tab. Then click on the Buy button after selecting the Rs 399 pack to move to Payment Page. The user will then have to select PhonePe as her/his payment option.

The user will then have to Sign in to their PhonePe account by confirming their number and entering the OTP. When this step will complete, the total payment demanded will reduce from Rs 399 to Rs 349. Further, when you pay the remaining amount, Rs 50 cashback will be received in their respective PhonePe wallets. Effectively, this final step will bring the price down to Rs 299. The cashback will be provided as a PhonePe Gift voucher which will be credited within 24 hours of the transaction.

According to the terms and conditions, the offer is valid from September 12 to September 21. The offer can be used once during this period by a single user.

The company also conducted their sale for the JioPhone 2 on Wednesday. Buyers will have to shell out Rs 2,999 to get their hands on the new device. Once the user successfully books the device, the company will take 5 to 6 working days to deliver it to the closest retailer. The buyer can then go to the retailer and show the confirmation message to receive the package. The next sale will happen on September 20 at 12 pm.