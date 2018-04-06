Reliance Jio treats IPL fans with 102GB 4G data at Rs 251

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan specifically targeting cricket enthusiasts during the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has announced a 'Cricket Season Pack' at Rs 251 with 102GB high-speed data and validity of 51 days.

Jio plans to hit the chord with Indian users by launching a customised data plan for IPL fans. This new plan will continue till the IPL season ends. Bharti Airtel on the other hand will be focussing on the IPL match venues. Starting with Wankhade Stadium, Airtel will be deploying Massive MIMO Pre-5G technology in the match venues.

Jio will release the Rs 251 plan on April 7, the same day that IPL 2018 begins. Along with high-speed data benefits, the plan also offers unlimited calls for the duration of the pack. "Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every Live match throughout the duration of 51 days," the company said in a statement.

The telecom company has also launched a Jio Cricket Play Along: Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game which can be played in 11 Indian languages on the MyJio application. In this game, participants can win prizes by answering questions shown during the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live Show. The new show can be viewed exclusively through MyJio app, by both Jio and subscribers and others, from April 7 onwards. Live episodes of the web show will be aired every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, where comedian Sunil Grover and anchor Samir Kochhar will host popular cricketers and comedians.

Speaking at the launch, veteran Indian cricketer Kapil Dev said, "Cricket is an intense sport but that doesn't mean there can't be any fun on and off the pitch. The players are always playing pranks and cracking jokes in the changing rooms. With Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE, we are opening up the lighter side of cricket to the world. I am looking forward to the upcoming cricket and laughter season."