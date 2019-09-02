Reliance JioFiber: How cheap is it compared to Airtel, ACT, others?

Reliance JioFiber is all set to disrupt the fixed-line broadband market from September 5, the third anniversary of the launch of Jio's services in India. Expectations are high as the industry is expecting that the increased competition will lead to price wars among the telcos which will eventually benefit the customers. Currently, there are four major broadband players in India and Reliance JioFiber will be the fifth one to enter the space.

Reliance JioFiber hasn't disclosed its entire plan and pricing strategy yet but others have already started slashing their prices, extending more benefits and offering a free subscription to other third-party OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime to ward-off the customer churn. The cheapest JioFiber plan will offer speeds which until now were only part of the high-end plans.

At the moment, Airtel is not the only one threatened by JioFiber's entry but there are others too. Let's take a look at the JioFiber's competitors and see how cheap they are compared to the new entrant.

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: The base plan from Airtel starts from Rs 799 for 40Mbps speed and its 100 Mbps plan starts from Rs 1,099 per month with a data limit of 300GB (1000GB bonus data) in Delhi circle. The top-end VIP plan of Airtel offers 100 Mbps speed with no data limit for a monthly rental of Rs 1,999. The plan offers subscription services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium.

ACT Fibernet Broadband: The base Act Fibernet Broadband plan is called the ACT Silver Promo and it starts from Rs 749 for 100 Mbps speed and a data limit of 500GB. The high-end ACT Platinum Promo plan offers 150 Mbps speed and a 1000GB data limit. The subscribers of ACT Entertainment plan will be able to subscribe to Netflix.

Tata Sky Broadband: Tata Sky Broadband's unlimited plan starts from Rs 999 per month for a 25 Mbps connection. The 100Mbps plan of Tata Sky starts from Rs 1599.

Hathway Broadband: Hathway's 100 Mbps Freedom plan costs 699 per month with a data cap of 1TB. Hathway has also launched an affordable 50 Mbps plan for as low as Rs 399 in the select circles across the country. In addition to this, Hathway is offering 150Mbps plan for Rs 1,499 per month with a monthly FUP of 1TB.

Reliance Jio Fiber: Reliance Jio hasn't unveiled its pricing strategy to take on the incumbent players except that the cheapest Jio Fiber plan will start from Rs 700 per month and will offer 100 Mbps speed. However, the Reliance Jio Fiber will also be offering a Rs 10,000 plan that will offer an impressive 1 Gbps speed.

Edited By: Udit Verma

