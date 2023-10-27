Reliance JioSpaceFiber: After JioAirFiber, Jio showcases India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service; all you need to know

Reliance Jio has showcased India’s first satellite-based gigabit broadband service, named JioSpaceFiber. This service aims to provide high-speed internet to areas in India that were previously unreachable. The demonstration took place at the India Mobile Congress. The new JioSpaceFiber is based on a technology similar to Elon Musk's Starlink, which has also been trying to make inroads in India.

Jio already provides high-speed broadband to over 450 million consumers in India through JioFiber and JioAirFiber. The addition of JioSpaceFiber is intended to ensure every household in India has access to digital services, regardless of their location. This new service will also enhance the availability of Jio True5G in remote parts of the country.

Jio is collaborating with SES to use the latest medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology. This technology allows Jio to deliver gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With access to SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, Jio can offer reliable and affordable broadband across all of India.

To demonstrate its capabilities, JioSpaceFiber has already been connected to four remote locations in India: Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated that JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone to participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES, expressed excitement about supporting the Government of India’s Digital India initiative and the potential for digital transformation even in rural parts of the country.

