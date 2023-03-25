Retain your blue verified checkmark on Twitter for free, here’s how

Twitter has recently announced that it will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks from April 1, 2023. This will apply to both individual users and organizations. The legacy Blue checkmarks are the ones that were granted before the company changed its verification policy in November last year.

In a related development, Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had earlier hinted that the Blue checkmark will soon be available for everyone. However, users will have to pay for it. The Blue checkmark is a symbol that indicates that a Twitter account is verified and authentic.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter's decision to launch paid Blue checkmarks has been met with mixed reactions. Some users have criticized the move, arguing that it will make verification inaccessible to many users who cannot afford the fee. Others have welcomed the decision, saying that it will help to reduce the number of fake accounts and improve the quality of information on the platform.

Twitter Blue pricing

In India, users who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue will have to pay an annual fee of Rs 9,400. On a global scale, users can opt for a monthly subscription fee of $8 to get Blue Verified, provided they sign up via a web browser.

This fee is expected to cover the cost of verifying and monitoring the accounts to ensure that they meet Twitter's standards for authenticity and verification.

How you can retain blue checkmark for free

Fortunately, there is an alternative for those associated with verified organizations on the microblogging platform.

Following the introduction of several coloured verified checkmarks and the "Blue tick fiasco" that occurred after Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter launched its Verified Organizations program. This program enables organizations of all types, including businesses, non-profits, and government institutions, to sign up and manage their verification and to affiliate and verify any related account.

If an organization chooses to verify itself on Twitter through a subscription, it will receive a gold checkmark and square avatar if it's a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar if it's a governmental or multilateral organization. This verification indicates that the organization's account is authentic and has been verified by Twitter.

“A company can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. A government can affiliate its precincts, officials, or their other entities. There is no limit to the number of affiliates an organisation can have, or who they can affiliate (as long as they are related),” Twitter said in a statement.

The catch is that Twitter allows other handles to affiliate themselves with the organization they're a part of. This means that if you're part of an organization that is verified on Twitter, you can get verified too, as long as your company allows it.

To get verified through an organization, you need to have an email address associated with that organization's domain. You will also need to have access to the organization's Twitter account, as the verification process requires logging into the account and completing the verification steps. Once the organization's account is verified, other affiliated accounts can also be verified through the same process.

