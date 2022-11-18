RIPTwitter trends on Twitter as Elon Musk shuts down offices temporarily; netizens say 'it's been a good run'

Twitter users started trending #RIPTwitter as the company’s offices have been temporarily closed till November 21 and employees have lost access to the office buildings. This comes as a majority of Twitter employees are likely planning to leave their jobs after Musk's ultimatum to either go 'hardcore' or go home with severance pay.

A user named Adam shared a scene from the popular cartoon series Spongebob Squarepants and tweeted, “Influencers on Twitter trying to come to terms with the fact that they have to get a job now.”

Influencers on Twitter trying to come to terms with the fact that they have to get a job now 😭 #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EXtF5d4ALp — Adam (@FGRAdam) November 18, 2022

Bish tweeted, “Goodbye Twitter, been a good run. …. This is not about me leaving. It’s about the platform as a whole being in danger because its management is going absolutely mental.”

Josiah Johnson, also seen as Colin in Netflix’s Black and White, tweeted, “It’s been a privilege tweeting with all of you legends.” Other users also shared some absolutely rib-tickling memes on the entire Twitter saga.

Weeks after the world’s richest man and also Twitter CEO Elon Musk gave the company’s employees an ultimatum to leave or go ‘hardcore’, the company’s offices were shut and employees also reported losing access to office buildings. The buildings will reportedly be closed till November 21.

Watch : Vikram-S Rocket Launch Video: Skyroot Aerospace

Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer confirmed the development in a Twitter thread. Schiffer wrote, “We’re hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.”

NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

This, however, is not the only trouble that Elon Musk-led Twitter is faced with. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager, has sued the company over Musk’s ban on remote working. The lawsuit filed by Borodaenko claims that Musk’s no remote work policy and mandate to put in “long hours at high intensity” discriminates against workers with disabilities. It further noted that Musk’s no remote work mandate is violative of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), under which employers have to offer reasonable accommodations to workers having disabilities.

Also read: Twitter mass resignation: Hundreds of employees to quit after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

Also read: Twitter offices temporarily closed, employees lose access to buildings