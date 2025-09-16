Samsung has announced festive offers on the Galaxy A06 5G smartphone in India, with the device being available starting at ₹9,899, with an additional option for consumers to purchase it on instalments from ₹909 per month.

Samsung has also announced that as part of the festive deal, buyers will be able to purchase a Samsung 25W travel adapter, priced at ₹1,399, for just ₹299.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A06 5G supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators and features carrier aggregation to enhance connectivity and speeds. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and includes the RAM Plus feature, which allows for up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging, the device comes with a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP front camera. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung has said the handset will receive four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The Galaxy A06 5G carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes features such as ‘Voice Focus’ for clearer calls in noisy environments and Knox Vault security for data protection.