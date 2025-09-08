Samsung bets on 'Bharat' to drive festive season growth with AI and affordability

As the festive season approaches, Samsung India is looking beyond the metros, seeing its next wave of significant growth coming from the nation’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Aditya Babbar, Vice President of MX Business at Samsung India, revealed to Business Today that these regions are not just growing, but are adopting premium technology, including AI, at a faster pace than ever before.

Addressing the traditional urban-rural market divide, Babbar stated that the lines are blurring. “A lot of the time, people talk about India and Bharat as separate. I see it as one,” he said. “We see Tier 2 and 3 cities growing faster, adopting the latest technology much faster. Premiumisation is taking place in Tier 2 and Tier 3 at a much faster pace. That is where the larger adoption of technology is coming from, and why we see India at the forefront of adopting AI.”

To capture this “encouraging trend from Tier 2 and below,” Samsung has implemented a multi-pronged strategy focused on a uniform retail experience, localised education, and innovative financial accessibility.

A cornerstone of this approach is ensuring that the premium experience of buying a Samsung device is consistent across the country. Babbar emphasised the significant investment in their retail network, stating, “Today, you see 20,000 retail stores ready to give you an AI experience, that has played a very, very important role. You can walk into a town in Tier 4, Tier 5, or Tier 2, like Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, or Jalgaon, and you will get the same experience as in the prime cities.”

Beyond the physical storefront, Samsung is focusing on breaking the language barrier to explain complex features like Galaxy AI. Babbar highlighted the crucial role of in-store consultants who are trained to communicate in the local vernacular, making technology more approachable.

“Our education should not be in the language I choose to give you. It should be in the language in which you choose to buy,” Babbar explained. “That experience is in the local language, and that is the role our consultants play in educating customers about what the phone offers.”

The third and perhaps most critical pillar of their strategy is making premium devices affordable for consumers who may not rely on traditional credit cards. By partnering with NBFCs and introducing novel payment solutions, Samsung is democratising access to its latest technology.

“The entire buying behaviour beyond credit cards is very, very helpful,” Babbar noted. Citing a specific example, he added, “We are one of the few brands that have started UPI cashbacks with A17. Cashback, as you would have seen, was predominantly linked to credit cards. But India is one of the largest and fastest-growing UPI populations. Why should somebody who is buying through UPI not get the same benefit as someone using a card?”

By combining a world-class retail presence with localised expertise and accessible payment options, Samsung is positioning itself to capitalise on the rising aspirations of consumers across India’s heartland this festive season.