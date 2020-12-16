Samsung denies rumours of retiring Galaxy Note series in 2021

Contrary to the rumours that have been doing the rounds, Samsung has revealed that the company has no plans to discontinue its Galaxy Note lineup.

After reports claimed that the S Pen could be included in the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold3, reports had claimed the South Korean firm will retire the Galaxy Note series in the coming year. However, Samsung has quashed those rumours, with the next Galaxy Note series expected to roll out in 2021.

According to Yonhap News Agency, a Samsung official requesting anonymity has revealed that the company is "preparing to release the next Galaxy Note series next year."