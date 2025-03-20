scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Samsung festive offers on AI-powered appliances: See discounts, cashback, and more details

Feedback

Samsung festive offers on AI-powered appliances: See discounts, cashback, and more details

The promotional offers, available until March 31, 2025, span Samsung’s latest digital appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung festive offers Samsung festive offers

Samsung is marking the festive season with a special campaign offering exciting deals on its AI-powered home appliances. In celebration of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid, the company has announced a range of offers.

The promotional offers, available until March 31, 2025, span Samsung’s latest digital appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves. With discounts of up to 48%, cashback offers up to ₹20,000, and zero down payment schemes, the company is making it easier for consumers to bring smart innovation into their homes.

The offers are available on Samsung.com, popular e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets. From extended warranties to cashback deals, the campaign caters to families looking to upgrade their homes with AI-driven convenience and intelligence.

Special Offers and Benefits

    •    Affordability Options: Enjoy up to 48% off on selected appliances, with cashback up to ₹20,000 and easy zero down payment plans.
    •    Extended Warranty Packages: Samsung Care+ provides a 2-year extended and comprehensive warranty worth ₹4,290 on select Front Load washing machines for a special price of ₹499. Additionally, a 1-year extended warranty is available for Refrigerators at ₹449 for FDR & SBS models and ₹349 for Frost Free models below 500L.
    •    Long-Term Durability: Customers receive a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor of Refrigerators and Digital Inverter Motor of Washing Machines, a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity of Microwaves, and a 5-year Comprehensive Warranty on Air Conditioners.
    •    Installation Benefits: Free installation on Bespoke AI Wind Free™ ACs for hassle-free superior cooling.

The offers are valid across Samsung.com and select Samsung retail outlets nationwide until March 31, 2025.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 20, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement