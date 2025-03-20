Samsung festive offers on AI-powered appliances: See discounts, cashback, and more details

Samsung is marking the festive season with a special campaign offering exciting deals on its AI-powered home appliances. In celebration of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid, the company has announced a range of offers.

The promotional offers, available until March 31, 2025, span Samsung’s latest digital appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves. With discounts of up to 48%, cashback offers up to ₹20,000, and zero down payment schemes, the company is making it easier for consumers to bring smart innovation into their homes.

The offers are available on Samsung.com, popular e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets. From extended warranties to cashback deals, the campaign caters to families looking to upgrade their homes with AI-driven convenience and intelligence.

Special Offers and Benefits

• Affordability Options: Enjoy up to 48% off on selected appliances, with cashback up to ₹20,000 and easy zero down payment plans.

• Extended Warranty Packages: Samsung Care+ provides a 2-year extended and comprehensive warranty worth ₹4,290 on select Front Load washing machines for a special price of ₹499. Additionally, a 1-year extended warranty is available for Refrigerators at ₹449 for FDR & SBS models and ₹349 for Frost Free models below 500L.

• Long-Term Durability: Customers receive a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor of Refrigerators and Digital Inverter Motor of Washing Machines, a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity of Microwaves, and a 5-year Comprehensive Warranty on Air Conditioners.

• Installation Benefits: Free installation on Bespoke AI Wind Free™ ACs for hassle-free superior cooling.

The offers are valid across Samsung.com and select Samsung retail outlets nationwide until March 31, 2025.