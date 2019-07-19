Samsung Galaxy A10s leaked specifications reveal dual rear camera, bigger battery

The Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones are the most affordable Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the market. Among all the Galaxy A series phones including Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30, the Galaxy A10 was the best selling device and it is now up for an upgrade. There have been several leaks of the upgraded Galaxy A10s but now new details have emerged online.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s leaks reveal a dual rear camera setup and a brand new processor. The dual cameras on the device will sport a 13-MP primary camera together with a 2-MP secondary sensor. The leaks were confirmed Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal. On the front, for selfies, the Galaxy A10s could feature an 8-MP shooter. The Samsung Galaxy A10 came with a 5-MP selfie shooter on the front. The Galaxy A10s is said to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The batteries of Samsung Galaxy A10s also got a major upgrade. The Galaxy A10 came with a 3,400 mAh battery. The new galaxy A10s will most probably have a 4,000 mAh battery pack. Earlier, FCC listing had stated that the new Galaxy A10s will come with a 3,900mAh battery.

Exclusively for @Mysmartprice: Samsung Galaxy A10s Specs compared to the A10. It will have 4000mAH Battery, Dual Camera (13+2MP) and better Front Camera (8MP) along with better Octa Core 2.0GHz Processor and Rear Fingerprint Scanner. More: https://t.co/GsCQ0aYGsV - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 17, 2019

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A10s will have an improved octa-core CPU clocked at 2GHz. The phone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and not the Exynos 7884 SoC. In terms of software, the phone will have Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

Meanwhile, as per the Wi-Fi certification, the Samsung Galaxy A10s will have a model number SM-A107F/DS and it will support single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and LTE capabilities. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support and includes Bluetooth.

