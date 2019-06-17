Here're top 5 budget smartphones that you must not ignore

Prices of smartphones are rising every year and innovation has hit the bottleneck as every new smartphone carries an iterative update and lacks path-breaking features. Therefore, spending a lot of money on phones doesn't really make sense. Also, the cheaper smartphones no longer offer limited features. The cheaper phones are as good as the flagship ones and come with a reliable processor, decent camera and eye-catching design.

If you are on a look-out for a decent smartphone with god quality camera with AI, long battery and great design then here's the list of phones you can consider.

Samsung Galaxy M10: Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC. Galaxy M10 comes with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Galaxy M10 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-MP sensor at the front. Galaxy M20 houses a 13-MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 8-MP sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. The phone is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is a selfie centric smartphone targeted at the teens. The phone comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery. Redmi Y3 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and comes in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: The Redmi Note 7S comes with the same design language as that of the elder sibling - Redmi Note 7 Pro, insides of the younger and soon to be discontinued -Redmi Note 7 and an all-new 48-MP rear camera. The phone has a premium all-glass body design and comes in bright colours. The 6.3-inch full HD+ display is sharp and bright. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and is available in two capacities -3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. At Rs 10,999, it is just above the 10,000 mark but is still worth considering.

Realme 3: Realme 3 runs on a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The phone comes with a dewdrop notch similar to the one seen on the Realme 2 Pro phone. Apart from the dewdrop notch, the Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520x720 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio. Realme 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10: Samsung is back and its Galaxy A-series smartphones are some of the hottest selling phones in India today. The Galaxy A10 is one of the cheapest Galaxy phones and runs on the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 3,400mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen and as per the new listing, it is priced at Rs 7,990.

