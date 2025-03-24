Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 review: Mid-range mastery meets premium ambition

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series has always been about striking the right balance between premium charm and accessible pricing. With the arrival of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, the Korean tech giant pushes this concept even further, bringing premium design cues, strong displays, and extensive software support closer to mainstream users. But do these smartphones pack enough punch to stand out in the fiercely competitive mid-range segment?

Design: Classy build with subtle distinctions

Samsung rarely disappoints in design, and the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 uphold this tradition. Both phones embrace Samsung’s refined “linear floating” camera module at the rear, giving them a distinctive and somewhat minimalist look. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides, these smartphones exude a premium feel.

However, the Galaxy A56 elevates the game with its metal frame, adding noticeable heft and a sturdier grip. The A36, while sticking to a polycarbonate frame with a brushed-metal appearance, still feels reassuringly solid. Colour options are vibrant and appealing, with the Galaxy A56 coming in Awesome Olive, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Gray, and Awesome Pink, while the Galaxy A36 gets Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Lime. Notably, the lavender A36 has an iridescent shimmer, offering subtle aesthetic charm, whereas the olive variant of the A56 projects understated elegance.

Both smartphones carry IP67 ratings, ensuring dust and water resistance.

Display: Samsung’s AMOLED mastery continues

One of Samsung's strengths remains its displays, and both Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 feature vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panels with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. With a Full HD+ resolution and punchy colours, these displays stand out for media consumption and everyday scrolling.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A56 edges slightly ahead with a higher peak brightness of 1,900 nits, compared to the Galaxy A36’s 1,200 nits. Real-world use reflects this advantage under direct sunlight. But make no mistake, both offer vivid visuals, excellent viewing angles, and accurate colour reproduction, highlighting Samsung’s consistent strength in display technology.

Performance and Software: Power vs Balance

Performance is where distinctions become more apparent. The Galaxy A56 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset, which, though capable of regular tasks and casual gaming, does struggle slightly under heavy graphical loads. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, delivering reliable mid-range performance suited for multitasking and moderate gaming. The Galaxy A36’s Snapdragon provides a smoother gaming experience, giving it a slight edge for users prioritising consistent performance.

RAM configurations on the A56 range from 8GB to 12GB, whereas the A36 provides greater flexibility, offering 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB options. Storage on both devices goes up to 256GB, with the Galaxy A36 notably dropping microSD support—a decision likely influenced by market trends.

Both devices run Android 15 topped with One UI 7. Samsung’s commitment to six years of software updates—previously limited to flagship models is now available on both A-series models, ensuring these phones age gracefully. The Galaxy A56 particularly stands out with richer Galaxy AI features borrowed from Samsung’s flagship lineup, including Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and AI-driven photo enhancements. While the A36 includes some of these AI utilities, the Galaxy A56 clearly gets a deeper integration, enhancing its overall value.

Camera: A solid imaging experience

Cameras on both phones revolve around a triple-lens setup. They share an identical 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, ensuring strong daylight photography with crisp detail and balanced colour reproduction. However, differentiation comes with the ultra-wide sensors. The Galaxy A56 uses a superior 12MP sensor compared to the Galaxy A36’s modest 8MP lens, resulting in richer landscape and wider-angle shots. Both devices feature a 5MP macro lens, useful for close-up captures.

Samsung’s computational photography prowess ensures reliable performance even under challenging lighting. Night mode significantly improves low-light shots on both phones, though the Galaxy A56’s superior AI enhancements produce slightly better outcomes. Portrait modes are handled proficiently by both, with the Galaxy A56 again showing a more polished execution, thanks to its advanced AI processing.

Front-facing 12MP selfie cameras on both phones support 10-bit HDR, a standout feature for their price point, providing vibrant selfies even in backlit conditions.

Battery Life: Longevity assured

Samsung includes a sizeable 5,000mAh battery on both devices, promising up to 29 hours of video playback. Charging capabilities have improved, now supporting 45W wired charging, though neither phone includes a charger in the box, a frustrating omission that seems to be industry-wide.

Real-world usage comfortably delivers over a day’s usage, with moderate users easily extending to a day and a half. A full charge typically completed in about an hour which is respectable but outpaced by rivals from OnePlus or Xiaomi.

Verdict: Which phone suits you?

At its core, the Samsung Galaxy A56 feels closer to a flagship experience, with premium touches like a metal frame, brighter display, and deeper integration of Galaxy AI features. Its photography capabilities and software longevity further bolster its appeal, particularly for users who value feature-rich software and robust design over pure raw performance.

The Galaxy A36, on the other hand, is a classic example of incremental but meaningful upgrades. It offers solid performance, excellent software support, and a polished design. If you’re seeking reliable everyday performance with a budget-conscious mindset, the Galaxy A36 confidently hits that sweet spot.

Both devices encapsulate Samsung’s dedication to the mid-range market, offering options that balance affordability with premium appeal. Whether you lean towards AI-driven sophistication or straightforward dependability, Samsung’s Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 have positioned themselves strongly in a market where standing out requires finesse, something both phones achieve admirably.