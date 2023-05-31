Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch confirmed for June 6: Expected price, specs, and offers

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be launched in India on June 6. The mid-range smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart and Samsung’s official website. Samsung has revealed a few key camera details of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G pre-order

The smartphone is now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart and Samsung’s official website. Buyers can pre-reserve the smartphone by paying Rs 999, which will be deducted when they make the final payment. They will also be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected India Price

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the smartphone will launch at a starting price of Rs 28,499 in India. Another tipster, Yogesh Brar, hinted that the smartphone will come with a box price of Rs 35,999 (256 GB). In reality, the launch price is usually far less than the printed box price. Hence, we can expect the starting price to be somewhere around Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G camera

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy F54 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 108MP primary sensor with OIS. It is confirmed to come with features like Single Take, Nightography and Fun Mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects.

Also Watch: Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Motorola Edge 40 5G vs Poco F5 vs iQOO Neo 6

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy F54 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. It might offer 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Galaxy F54 5G is likely to run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1.

For photography, Galaxy F54 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that might include a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it is likely to come with a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to house a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Also Read:

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to launch in India on June 8

Around 2,000 Amazon employees to stage walkout in protest against layoffs, WFO mandate

BGMI now on Android, iOS in India: How to download, Nusa map, new weapons

