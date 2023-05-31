Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to launch in India on June 8

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series is confirmed to launch in India on June 8 at 12 pm. The smartphone series will include Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The company has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for this series. A microsite of the smartphone series is now live on Flipkart.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series has already debuted in China earlier this month. The Flipkart microsite has revealed a few key details of the upcoming smartphones. Notably, the Vanilla Realme 11 5G will not launch the June 8 event. However, it might debut at a later date, the company is yet to confirm.

Realme has announced that it will reveal more details of the smartphones as we get closer to the launch event i.e. June 8. The launch event will be live on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel.

Also Watch: BGMI now on Android, iOS in India: How to download, Nusa map, new weapons

Realme 11 Pro series expected specifications

As per the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 11 Pro 5G is likely to come in 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variants. The Pro Plus variant, on the other hand, is expected to be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variants.

In terms of colours, the smartphones are likely to be available in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green colour variants.

The tipster further hints that Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

For photography, the Pro model might come with a 100MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It is likely to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Also Read:

Indore girl wins Apple Swift Student challenge, creates app to strengthen eye muscles

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Motorola Edge 40 5G vs Poco F5 vs iQOO Neo 6

'AI can pose risk of extinction as great as pandemic or nuclear war': Top experts issue a 22-word warning