Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in September after resolving screen troubles

The revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally ready for a release after screen troubles had disrupted its launch earlier this year. Samsung said that it was conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers starting from September in select markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold created ripples in the tech world after it was unveiled at the company's Unpacked event in February earlier this year. It was the first foldable smartphone that was meant for commercial rollout. The device featured a flexible OLED panel, which the company called the Infinity Flex display, with a clear protective layer on top. However, in early reviews, this protective layer was widely mistaken for a screen protector and trying to remove it damaged the screen permanently.

In a statement on Thursday, Samsung said that the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

In the statement, Samsung also mentioned additional reinforcements developed in the past five months to better the structural integrity of the Galaxy Fold and protect it from external particles.

"The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced," Samsung listed in its statement.

Structural durability has been a concern with folding phones on grounds that their flexible screens will be folded in half for millions of times during the lifespan of the device. Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy Fold is competent enough to survive 2,00,000 folds. That is equal to over five years of usage if you unfold the phone nearly 100 times a day.

Along with the structural improvements, Samsung said that it has also been working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimizing more apps and services for its unique foldable UX.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch AMOLED display which folds inwards and has a resolution of 1,536x2,152 when unfolded. The device also has an outer screen measuring 4.6 inches and a resolution of 720x1680.

In the optics department, Galaxy Fold has six cameras - three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The three rear cameras are a 12-MP wide-angle camera, a 12-MP telephoto camera and a 16-MP ultra-wide camera. There is 10-MP selfie camera and an 8-MP depth camera inside when the phone is unfolded. Lastly, the camera on the front is a 10-MP selfie camera.

Samsung had promised that most standard Android apps will work on the Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, developers have been asked to make slight changes to their apps to take advantage of the multi-window and the app continuity feature of the Galaxy Fold. As for the price, the Galaxy Fold will cost a whopping $1980 (around Rs 1.4 lakh) and will be available from April 26 in Green, Blue, Silver, and Black colour options.