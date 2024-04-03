Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and M55 5G launching in India on April 8; see specs

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung has finally announced the launch date for its latest smartphone models, the Galaxy M15 5G and M55 5G, in India. The teaser campaign, which commenced last week, has kept tech enthusiasts on the edge of their seats since the devices were first unveiled in early March in other regions.

Mark your calendars for April 8, as Samsung gears up to unveil these highly anticipated smartphones at 12 noon local time. Excitement is soaring as the Galaxy M15 won't be the only star of the show – it will be accompanied by the debut of the Galaxy M55 5G, which made its first appearance in Brazil at the end of last month.

Amazon India will be the exclusive platform for purchasing both devices, as confirmed by the teasers posted online.

The Galaxy M15 boasts an array of features, including a 6.5-inch 1080x2340 90 Hz Super AMOLED screen, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. With options for 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, users can expect seamless performance and ample storage space. Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by its triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main lens, 5 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro lens, along with a 13 MP selfie camera. A robust 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging, ensures long-lasting power. The device runs on Android 14 with One UI 6 interface.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M55 promises an enhanced viewing experience with its 6.7-inch 1080x2400 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, boasting 1,000-nit brightness. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM, users can expect lightning-fast performance. The device offers 128GB or 256GB of storage, along with a triple rear camera system featuring a 50 MP main lens with OIS, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro lens, complemented by a 50 MP selfie camera. A robust 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging, ensures uninterrupted usage. Like its counterpart, it runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 interface.