Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on second sale today at 12 pm; check out all features, offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be on sale in India for the second time today at 12pm on Amazon India and Samsung online shop. The phone was launched on February 27. The new Galaxy M30 has a similar design language as the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones except for the display panels. The Galaxy M30 features an Infinity-U display unlike both Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones that had an Infinity-V display. The Galaxy M30 also has a Super AMOLED display unlike the LCD displays found in both Galaxy M10 & Galaxy M20.

As far as sale offers for Galaxy M30 are concerned, Amazon India is offering no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs 1,119, and Jio double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs 3,110.

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel. The phone has a screen resolution of 2210 x 1080 pixels with an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The rear camera setup of Galaxy M30 has a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-MP secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-MP tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. On front, the Galaxy M30 has a 16-MP camera along with f/2.0 lens.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung Galaxy M30 can be bought for Rs 14,990 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 17,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS etc. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging aided by the bundled 15W charger. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock support.

