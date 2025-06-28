Samsung Galaxy M36 launched with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery at Rs 16,499

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M36 5G in India, the latest addition to its M series lineup. The device is among the first mid-range smartphones to support Google's Circle to Search functionality. Samsung has also added Gemini Live, which facilitates real-time visual conversations with AI, built as part of its ongoing partnership with Google.

In terms of design, the Galaxy M36 5G features a 7.7mm slim body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for improved durability. The device has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology to enhance visibility in bright sunlight. It will be offered in three colours: Velvet Black, Serene Green and Orange Haze.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 50MP triple rear camera setup with OIS and an Auto Night Mode for low-light photography. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. Additional features include Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, and a 13MP front camera.

Powering the Galaxy M36 5G is Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1380 processor, which is paired with a vapour cooling system to support gaming and intensive tasks. The smartphone supports 5G connectivity and includes a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The device will launch with Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android, and promises six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. Security features include Samsung Knox Vault and Tap & Pay via Samsung Wallet.

The Galaxy M36 5G will be available in three memory variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹16,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at ₹20,999

The prices are inclusive of ₹1,000 bank discount. Sales begin on 12 July 2025 via Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores.