Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Mid-range powerhouse

Price: Rs 30,999

In the fiercely contested mid-smartphone market, Samsung has established its presence amidst the dominance of Chinese players, particularly through its Galaxy M series. Over recent years, the company has consistently delivered smartphones that offer dependable performance without breaking the bank. Continuing with this philosophy, the Galaxy M55 5G places a strong emphasis on great performance.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 boasts a simple and clean design. Unlike some competitors that are opting for a vegan leather finish, Samsung has chosen a plastic frame and back. However, the soft glossy rear gives it a premium appearance. On the back, you'll find three separate camera rings instead of a raised module, adding an elegant touch. The plastic body keeps the weight at 180 grams, feeling lightweight and well-balanced. At just 7.8mm thick, it's comfortable to hold. The volume control and power button are on the right edge, the SIM tray is on the left, and the speaker and power button are at the bottom.

Samsung smartphones are renowned for their top-notch displays, and the Galaxy M55 is no exception. Its front is adorned with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen that delivers stunning visuals. Whether you're browsing through app icons, surfing the web, scrolling through the gallery, or streaming videos, the display showcases vibrant colours and deep blacks. Viewing angles are excellent, making it perfect for sharing with friends. Additionally, the phone features a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that scrolling and animations feel incredibly smooth. It supports peak brightness of 1,000 nits and I was able to use the phone under direct sunlight as well.

The Galaxy M55 boasts three rear cameras: a 50MP with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Despite this array, the camera user interface remains simple and intuitive. Instead of cluttering the interface, it presents only three main modes on the camera page – photo, portrait, and video, with additional options tucked under "more." By default, images are captured at 12.5MP, but users can access the full 50MP resolution with just a tap. Daylight imaging impresses with fine details and vibrant colours, as I discovered when capturing shots of my terrace garden. However, in low light, performance is average. Portrait mode showcases impressive edge detection, offering various blur modes like low-key mono, high-key mono, studio, backdrop, and mono. Additional options such as Pro mode, night mode, panorama, macro, and food allow for creative exploration.

The Galaxy M55 5G is driven by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, complemented by 12GB of RAM. This combination empowers the device to effortlessly navigate through daily tasks such as web browsing, email management, social media interactions, and seamless video calling and streaming experiences. While it can comfortably manage light gaming sessions, it's not tailored for heavy gaming endeavours. Nonetheless, for the average user seeking a reliable and responsive performance, the Galaxy M55 5G delivers admirably.

The review unit was equipped with 256GB of onboard storage, providing ample space for storing apps, media, and files. With 233GB readily accessible for use, one can enjoy the convenience of storing digital content without worrying about running out of space.

The Galaxy M55 5G is outfitted with a robust 5,000mAh battery, a feature that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the mid-range smartphone market. During my time testing the device, I discovered that even with moderate usage, the battery proved itself by comfortably lasting through a full day, often with some battery life to spare. Even on days when my usage was heavier than usual, I never found myself worrying about the phone running out of charge prematurely. The Galaxy M55 5G is its support for 45W fast charging, which might feel a little slow given the competition is integrating 90W fast charging. The charging adapter is not bundled in the box.

Verdict: If looking for a reliable mid-range smartphone with a stunning display and lasting battery backup, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is worth considering for Rs 30,999.