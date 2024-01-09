Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch: How AI may change smartphones forever

Samsung is planning to redefine the smartphone experience with the launch of its next-generation Galaxy S24 series on January 17. The tech giant has been teasing an ‘all-new mobile experience powered by AI’, hinting at a significant shift in its approach to smartphone design and functionality. This is not the first smartphone with AI that will use AI extensively. Google did it first with the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series.

AI-Powered features coming to Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to introduce a range of generative AI-powered features. One of the most anticipated features is the AI Live Translate Call, which will provide real-time audio and text translations during phone calls made through Samsung’s native phone app. This feature is expected to work locally on the device, which should improve with latency and privacy.

Another feature is the Generative AI wallpaper, which will create unique wallpapers every time. Other AI features include the ability to relocate objects in photos and organize messy notes.

Impact on the smartphone experience



The introduction of these AI features could significantly change the way we use smartphones. Real-time translation could break down language barriers in communication, making it easier for people from different linguistic backgrounds to connect. The generative AI wallpaper could offer a more personalized and dynamic user interface. There have been milder versions of this feature since Android 13 operating system.

The ability to relocate objects in photos could revolutionize mobile photography, giving users more control over their images. The note organisation feature could transform the way we manage information, making it easier to keep track of important details.

While the full extent of the Galaxy S24’s AI capabilities remains to be seen, it’s clear that Samsung is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with smartphone technology. As we move into this new era of mobile AI, we can expect to see more innovative features that enhance our daily lives and redefine our understanding of smartphones."

Samsung Gauss



Samsung Gauss is a generative AI model developed by Samsung Research. It was unveiled at the Samsung AI Forum 2023. This AI model could be behind the new Galaxy S24 series. Samsung plans to incorporate the large language model into its devices like phones, laptops, and tablets to make the company’s smart devices a bit smarter. The model consists of three tools: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

Samsung Gauss Language is a large language model that can understand human language and answer questions. It can compose emails, summarize documents, translate content, and enable smarter device control.

Samsung Gauss Code works with its code assistant called code.i, focusing more specifically on development code. It could help developers write code quickly.

Samsung Gauss Image is an image generation and editing feature. For instance, it could be used to convert a low-resolution image into a high-resolution one.

