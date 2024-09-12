Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at a discount of Rs 20,000 in India: Check deal

Samsung has announced new offers for its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G in India. As per the company, buyers will get discounts of Rs 20,000 on the handset for a limited period of time. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 200MP rear camera setup. The smartphone also supports Galaxy AI and includes a suite of artificial intelligence features like Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Live Translate and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at just Rs 1,09,999 as part of a limited-period offer. The smartphone was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999. The effective price includes an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 along with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000, hence a total discount of Rs 20,000.

The company also revealed that consumers can also avail bank cashback of Rs 12,000. Additionally, consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of no-cost EMI for 24 months. The deal is available across all leading online and offline retail stores.

It is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black and Titanium Yellow colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. The Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate promises fluid animations and responsive interactions.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera system. There's a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, a 200MP wide camera with OIS, and telephoto cameras featuring 5x and 3x optical zoom options. There's also a 12MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides 12GB + 1TB, 12GB + 512GB, or 12 + 256GB memory and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch price

- RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB

- Colors: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black

- Price: Rs 1,29,999 (256GB), Rs 1,39,999 (512GB), Rs 1,59,999 (1TB)