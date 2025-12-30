Samsung Galaxy S26 Series price in India likely to increase: Report

Samsung is expected to debut its new generation S series phone, the Galaxy S26 series, in February 2026. The lineup is expected to include three phones: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While excitement surrounding the launch grows, new reports surrounding its pricing are raising concerns. Reportedly, Samsung may consider increasing prices for the Galaxy S26 series due to the growing prices of components.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series price

According to The Bell report, Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division is facing significant financial challenges due to manufacturing and component costs. In addition, the company has reportedly spent higher amounts on advertising, promotions, and employee wages due to the intensified competition. Now, Samsung is yet to finalise the price for its new phones at a level that customers can afford.

Reportedly, the major reason for the price hike is said to be the sudden price hike of RAM as AI demand grows. Another reason is reported to be the use of Snapdragon chips. Hence, expect the upcoming Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra to launch at a higher price tag in comparison to their predecessors.

In recent months, we have also seen a growing trend of price hikes among the flagship models, such as iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and others. We even saw a price hike for the iPhone 17 series, which is quite rare for Apple. However, the company also increased the storage variants for the standard model.

As far as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is concerned, we are yet to get any confirmation about its pricing, launch, and what upgrades to expect in the coming year.