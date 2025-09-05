Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series launched in India: Check features, specs, pricing here

Samsung has introduced its latest flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence tools, improved multitasking options and the company’s thinnest tablet design to date.

Unveiled on 4 September at a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, both tablets feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra measures 5.1mm thick and weighs 692g, while the Tab S11 is 5.5mm thick and weighs 469g. Battery capacities stand at 11,600mAh for the Ultra and 8,400mAh for the standard model, each supporting 45W fast charging.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new tablets feature Galaxy AI, which integrates multimodal capabilities to process text, speech and visuals in real time. Functions such as Gemini Live allow real-time screen sharing and contextual assistance, while Drawing Assist and Writing Assist provide creative and editorial support. The redesigned S Pen, included in the box, offers improved ergonomics and tilt control for both writing and sketching.

Samsung has also updated its DeX platform to expand multitasking options. Extended Mode now enables a dual-screen setup with an external monitor, while users can create up to four customisable workspaces. The company says these updates make it easier to manage tasks ranging from professional projects to creative planning.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the Tab S11 offers configurations starting at 12GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB. Both devices support 5G connectivity, with Wi-Fi 7 available on the Ultra and Wi-Fi 6E on the standard version.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Tab S11 series runs on One UI 8 and is powered by Samsung’s latest 3nm processor. The devices combine lightweight portability with upgraded hardware and AI-driven software aimed at boosting productivity and creativity.

The tablets also include access to third-party creative and productivity apps such as Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion, with free trials and discounts offered to new users.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is available in grey and silver colour options. India pricing and availability details will be announced soon.