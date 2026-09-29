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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra launch in India soon; Specs, features, and price to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra launch in India soon; Specs, features, and price to expect

Samsung is preparing to launch its latest Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Ultra tablets in India. The devices could feature powerful processors, AMOLED displays, and large batteries with fast-charging support.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 5:09 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra launch in India soon; Specs, features, and price to expectSamsung Galaxy Tab S12 series to launch in India soon. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung is expected to launch its new-generation Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra, in India in the coming days. While the official launch date is still awaited, details about the tablets, including their design, specifications, and features, have started to circulate online ahead of their debut.

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Reportedly, the Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to bring major upgrades in terms of performance, software, and AI integration. If you are planning to buy an Android tablet, then here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Samsung tablets.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a change

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus is expected to feature a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 × 1752 resolution. It will likely feature a single rear camera, whereas the Ultra variant could come with a dual-camera setup. Furthermore, the tablet is expected to be backed by a 10,600mAh battery and support 45W charging.

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Must read: Samsung Galaxy S26 price hiked in India: The new price for 256GB storage variant is...

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature a bigger 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960 × 1848 resolution. It will likely be backed by a 11,600mAh battery that may support the same 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launch date and price 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to launch on October 7, 2026. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus could cost €1,299 (approx. Rs 1,41,473), and the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could cost €1,539 (approx. Rs 1,67,610) in Europe. However, the India price has been kept under wraps, and it is expected to be revealed during the official launch.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 5:09 PM IST
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