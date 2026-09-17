Samsung Galaxy S26 price hiked in India: The new price for 256GB storage variant is...

Samsung Galaxy S26 price hiked

Samsung Galaxy S26 has received up to a 12,000 price hike in India, with the 256GB variant costing Rs 99,999 and the 512GB variant costing Rs 1,19,999. However, other S series models, the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, have not received a price hike yet, although a similar price increase is expected.

Similar to Apple's iPhone 17, Samsung also increased prices for its compact flagship smartphone, following the industry-wide trend amid memory chip shortages and component price hikes. While the revised prices will be in effect from September 20, the Galaxy S26 has been made unavailable on Amazon, whereas Flipkart is showing limited stock. But should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 model at a whopping price? Let's have a closer look at its specifications and features.

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Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched on February 25, 2026, in India with some enticing upgrades and features. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers up to 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the Galaxy S26 is backed by a 4300mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.