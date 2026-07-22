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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 launched, price starts at…

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 launched, price starts at…

As anticipated, Samsung unveiled the wide book-style foldable, which is being called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 7:54 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 launched, price starts at…Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung has officially unveiled the new generation foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, but this year the South Korean giant has a surprise in store for customers. As anticipated, the company unveiled the wide book-style foldable, which is being called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, whereas the taller book-style foldable has been rebranded to Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which claims to offer premium performance. 

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In addition, Samsung also has a compact clamshell foldable in store for buyers, which is the Galaxy Z Flip 8. All three foldables flaunt upgraded specifications, features, and new Galaxy AI features, which may entice buyers. 

Must read: Apple to launch 'Apple Upgrade' program for iPhones, Macs, and iPads; What it means

Samsung foldables price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at a price of Rs 1,99,999 for 12GB+256GB, and goes up to Rs 2,59,999 for the 16GB+1TB storage variant. The foldable has received a whopping Rs 25,000 price hike compared to Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will start at Rs 1,79,999 for 12GB+256GB, and goes up to Rs 2,39,999 for the 16GB+1TB storage variant.

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Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant, whereas the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,44,999 in India. This showcases a Rs 15,000 price hike compared to the previous generation model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are launched with several design upgrades that include a Flex Titanium display technology, which uses a titanium-alloy film placed behind the OLED display, and a titanium plate beneath it for additional structural support. 

These two layers work together to strengthen the folding mechanism and offer a slim, flexible and durable display and foldable experience. In addition, it is also claimed to reduce display creases, as the titanium-based structure is claimed to provide improved stiffness compared to older polymer-based designs. 

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Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be the world’s lightest foldable, weighing just 201 grams, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has become slimmer, measuring at just 4.1mm.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to have a new form factor with a wider cover display. The foldable offers a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, and 10:16 when folded. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch inner display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Must read: Samsung Back to School sale 2026: Get deals on Galaxy S26, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others

Performance, software and battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy processor paired with 12GB and 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.  The foldables will run on One UI 9 based on Android 17, offering an upgraded software experience and new Galaxy AI features. 

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra gets a bigger battery capacity of 5000mAh, whereas the Z Fold 8 is backed by a 4800mAh battery, with both supporting 45W charging.

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Camera: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a triple camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, 50MP Ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the main screen, you’ll get a 10MP selfie camera and a 10MP camera on the inner screen. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP wide main camera and a 50MP Ultrawide camera. The dual front cameras remain the same as the Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 also comes with design upgrades, as it is slimmer with 6.1mm thickness and weighs 180 grams. It features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate with Vision Booster technology.

Performance, software and battery: For performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It will run on One UI 9 based on Android 17, and for battery life, it is backed by a 4,300 mAh dual battery.

Camera: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera. On the main screen, it includes a 10MP selfie camera.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 6:31 PM IST
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