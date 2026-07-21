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Samsung Back to School sale 2026: Get deals on Galaxy S26, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others

Samsung Back to School sale 2026: Get deals on Galaxy S26, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others

Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 off with bank discounts across devices, including Galaxy Phones, Galaxy Books, and tablets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 5:05 PM IST
Samsung Back to School sale 2026: Get deals on Galaxy S26, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and othersSamsung Back to School sale 2026

Samsung has announced a ‘Back to School’ sale, bringing huge discounts and benefits across products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. Therefore, if you’re planning to upgrade, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others will be available at a reasonable price tag.

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Samsung Back to School sale 2026

Samsung has listed a couple of new-generation devices under the ‘Back to School' campaign, which includes the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series. 

Students can buy the Galaxy S26 for as low as Rs 3,917 per month and the Galaxy S26 Ultra (review) from Rs 5,958 per month, along with an additional 7% discount.

Must read: Samsung opens pre-reservation for Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at just Rs 999

Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 off with bank discounts on the Galaxy Book 6 Pro (review) and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for purchases. However, purchases should be made with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. 

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Students can also avail up to 10% extra discount on laptops and tablets. In addition, Samsung is also offering discounts on Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 series, and selected Galaxy accessories. These devices are perfect for productivity and creative work, making them best for students in school and colleges. Students can also enjoy AI-powered features and a seamless OS experience across Samsung devices.

However, to access these offers, students must sign up for Samsung's Student+ Programme and verify that they are a student. For verification, they may have to register their college or university email ID, or verify their student status through UNiDAYS, a platform that confirms student eligibility for discounts.

The sale is live on Samsung online and offline stores, along with partnered offline retail stores.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 5:05 PM IST
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