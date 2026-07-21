Samsung Back to School sale 2026: Get deals on Galaxy S26, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others

Samsung has announced a ‘Back to School’ sale, bringing huge discounts and benefits across products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. Therefore, if you’re planning to upgrade, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and others will be available at a reasonable price tag.
Samsung Back to School sale 2026
Samsung has listed a couple of new-generation devices under the ‘Back to School' campaign, which includes the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series.
Students can buy the Galaxy S26 for as low as Rs 3,917 per month and the Galaxy S26 Ultra (review) from Rs 5,958 per month, along with an additional 7% discount.
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Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 off with bank discounts on the Galaxy Book 6 Pro (review) and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for purchases. However, purchases should be made with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards.
Students can also avail up to 10% extra discount on laptops and tablets. In addition, Samsung is also offering discounts on Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 series, and selected Galaxy accessories. These devices are perfect for productivity and creative work, making them best for students in school and colleges. Students can also enjoy AI-powered features and a seamless OS experience across Samsung devices.
However, to access these offers, students must sign up for Samsung's Student+ Programme and verify that they are a student. For verification, they may have to register their college or university email ID, or verify their student status through UNiDAYS, a platform that confirms student eligibility for discounts.
The sale is live on Samsung online and offline stores, along with partnered offline retail stores.
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