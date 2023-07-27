Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 launched in India starting at Rs 99,999; check complete pricing, variants, offers

Samsung has announced the pricing of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy foldables that includes the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The pricing starts at Rs 99,999 for the base variant of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and goes all the way to a whopping Rs 1,84,999 for the top model of the Galaxy Z Fold5.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. Samsung also unveiled the latest Galaxy Watch6 series which includes the new Classic version which brings back the in-demand rotating bezel. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series at the event which includes three models of the tablet.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has witnessed the biggest change among the foldable series. The secondary screen on the device has more than doubled, compared to the previous generation which makes it more usable even in the closed state. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a similar design language.

Detailed Pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5:

Galaxy Flip5 and Fold5 India prices

Pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during “Samsung Live” event starting 12 pm on July 27 will get additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth Rs 4,199 on purchase of Z Flip5 and Standing Case with Strap worth Rs 6,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold5. The URL to pre-book the devices during live commerce are https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/

Galaxy Z Flip5

-Benefits worth Rs 20,000

-Rs 12,000 Upgrade + Rs 8,000 Bank Cashback

-Up to 9 months

Galaxy Z Fold5

Benefits worth Rs 23,000

Rs 5,000 Upgrade + Rs 8,000 Bank Cashback

+

Upgrade to Higher Storage Variant (Buy 256GB and Get 512GB - Rs 10,000 benefit)

Up to 9 months

Price, availability & pre-book offer for Galaxy Watch6

Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic from noon on July 27, 2023 from Samsung Online Store as well as other online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also avail pre-book benefits. The price of the watch starts at Rs 19,999. Check detailed pricing below: