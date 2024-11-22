Samsung India extends free screen replacement offer for Galaxy phones; here's how to avail

Samsung India has announced an extension of its free screen replacement programme for Galaxy smartphones affected by the notorious green line display issue. Initially set to expire on September 30, the programme will now run until December 31, 2024. However, the extension applies only to a select number of devices.

The eligible models for the extended replacement include:

• Galaxy S21 (SM-G991B)

• Galaxy S21+ (SM-G996B)

• Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G998B)

• Galaxy S21 FE 5G (SM-G990B/E)

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E)

Free Replacement with Conditions

Samsung confirmed that affected devices can be repaired free of charge at any authorised Samsung service centre, even if the warranty period has expired. However, the company has set certain conditions for eligibility:

1. The device must not show any physical or water damage.

2. The customer must be the original owner of the device.

3. The original purchase invoice must be presented.

4. The device must be within three years of its purchase date.

Samsung rolled out this initiative earlier this year to address complaints of green line issues on the displays of some Galaxy models. By extending the programme, the company aims to provide relief to users experiencing this issue while reinforcing customer trust in its products and services.

Steps for Replacement

To avail of the replacement, users can visit any Samsung service centre with their eligible Galaxy device, ensuring all conditions are met. Samsung has urged customers to act before the December 31 deadline to resolve the issue free of charge.

Samsung’s decision to extend the offer underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality. While the green line issue has been a source of frustration for some users, the free replacement programme aims to mitigate the inconvenience.

Customers experiencing the issue are advised to visit Samsung’s official website or contact their nearest service centre for further details.