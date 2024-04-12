Samsung launches 2024 Crystal 4K smart TV series with variety of features in India

Samsung, the renowned consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its latest Crystal 4K TV series in India. Featuring a range of cutting-edge features, the series introduces three variants: Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro, and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro. The starting price for these televisions is set at Rs 32,990, available for purchase on Samsung's official website as well as leading online retailers.

"The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living," Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new series offers a range of screen sizes, catering to diverse consumer preferences, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. Additionally, it boasts advanced features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding.

One of the standout features of the Crystal 4K TV series is its 4K upscaling capability, which enhances the quality of lower-resolution content to match the stunning clarity of 4K displays, delivering lifelike picture quality.

Moreover, the series includes Smart Hub, a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates entertainment, ambient, and gaming options, providing users with a holistic smart home experience.

Samsung TV Plus, a premium service bundled with the new series, offers access to over 100 channels in India, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment options for viewers.