scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Samsung launches 2024 Crystal 4K smart TV series with variety of features in India

Feedback

Samsung launches 2024 Crystal 4K smart TV series with variety of features in India

One of the standout features of the Crystal 4K TV series is its 4K upscaling capability.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung's new TV range Samsung's new TV range

Samsung, the renowned consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its latest Crystal 4K TV series in India. Featuring a range of cutting-edge features, the series introduces three variants: Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro, and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro. The starting price for these televisions is set at Rs 32,990, available for purchase on Samsung's official website as well as leading online retailers.

"The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living," Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new series offers a range of screen sizes, catering to diverse consumer preferences, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. Additionally, it boasts advanced features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding.

One of the standout features of the Crystal 4K TV series is its 4K upscaling capability, which enhances the quality of lower-resolution content to match the stunning clarity of 4K displays, delivering lifelike picture quality.

Moreover, the series includes Smart Hub, a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates entertainment, ambient, and gaming options, providing users with a holistic smart home experience.

Samsung TV Plus, a premium service bundled with the new series, offers access to over 100 channels in India, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment options for viewers.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement