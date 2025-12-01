Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A11+ with integrated AI features

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India, aiming to provide enhanced digital experiences across work, learning, and entertainment. The new tablet integrates key AI capabilities, fast performance, and a sleek design.

“At Samsung, we are committed to expanding access to meaningful innovations that enhance everyday life. With the Galaxy Tab A11+, we are bringing powerful AI capabilities, a premium design and reliable all-day performance to more users in India. This device has been thoughtfully designed to support on-the-go productivity, learning, and entertainment,” said Sagnik Sen, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

Advertisement

Key Features and AI Integration

The Galaxy Tab A11+ features an 11-inch display and a metal design. It is designed for smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience, complemented by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for balanced audio.

A central focus of the new tablet is the advanced AI features; Google Gemini offers real-time visual AI for conversational interactions to simplify everyday tasks, "Circle to Search" with Google allows users to get instant answers by simply gesturing on the screen and the device also supports instant on-screen translations of text in real time across various online content.

Another built-in AI feature is called "Solve Math on Samsung Notes", which provides step-by-step support and quick, accurate solutions for complex equations, handling both handwritten and typed expressions.

Advertisement

Performance and Specifications

Powering the device is the 4nm-based MediaTek MT8775 processor, which is designed for smooth multitasking. The tablet is available in a 6GB + 128GB and an 8GB + 256GB variant, with support for up to 2TB of expandable storage. It includes a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging for all-day use, along with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for clear video calls and content capture. The slim tablet is available in Grey and Silver colours, with its profile measuring 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm. It is available in both 5G and Wi-Fi variants.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. Pricing starts at Rs 22,999.