Samsung launches The Freestyle projector with OTT platform support in India

Samsung has launched The Freestyle projector in India that’s targeted primarily toward “on-the-go Gen Z and millennial consumers”. The Freestyle is an ultraportable projector and can project a video of up to 100-inches (2m 54cm). It features a versatile cradle that can rotate up to 180 degrees to give you the best viewing angle.

The Freestyle comes with 1920 x 1080 native resolution as well as support for HDR10 and can project from 30-inches to 100-inches.

The Freestyle weighs 0.8kgs and comes equipped with features like auto keystone, auto-leveling, auto-focus, etc. The auto keystone feature allows the device to automatically adjust the screen to any flat surface at any angle. With auto-focus, The Freestyle can get the sharpest image possible in a matter of seconds, while auto-levelling ensures that the screen stays level on any surface you place the projector on. Also, The Freestyle optimises projection based on the wall colour so you no longer need a white wall if you can’t manage one.

(Photo: Samsung)

The projector also comes equipped with certified OTT platforms and users can also access the same smart TV features that are available on Samsung’s Smart TVs including mobile mirroring, casting features, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Freestyle has a type-c charging port and for Galaxy users, there is a dedicated button that syncs the projector with the device and then the latter can be used as a remote control for the projector. This also allows users to use mobile hotspots in places where there is no WiFi available. It also supports Tap View, Airplay 2 and has a Micro HDMI port for easy connectivity.

The Freestyle comes with omni-directional 360-degree sound with built-in speakers and the device supports a number of modes like that can transform a space with features like ambient mode, prism lighting effect with a translucent lens cap, sceneries or one of your own photos.

The Freestyle also supports far-field voice control technology which allows users to search for content with voice when the screen is turned on. When the screen is off, users can utilise The Freestyle to listen to music or ask for the day’s weather just like with any smart speaker. It also has multiple built-in voice assistant support including Amazon Alexa, and Samsung Bixby.

(Photo: Samsung)

Price and availability

The Freestyle has been launched at a special price of Rs 84,990 and is available on the Samsung Store and on Amazon. Consumers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. As a limited period offer, consumers buying The Freestyle between 18:00 hrs on March 29 and 23:59 hrs on March 31 will get a free carry case for The Freestyle worth Rs 5,900. Consumers who have pre-reserved The Freestyle can avail of a discount of Rs 4,000.

The projector comes with a two-year warranty.

