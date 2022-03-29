Samsung eyes 40% market share in Rs 20K to Rs 45K smartphone segment by H1 2022

On the back of the refreshed Galaxy A series, South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is eyeing to garner a 40 per cent market share in the mid-premium smartphone market (Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000) by the end of June 2022. The company has announced the launch of five new feature-rich A-series devices, taking it to a total of 12 models (in A-Series) in multiple variants which are priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000 in the Indian market.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director & Head of Marketing, Samsung India told Business Today, “This is a revamp to the Galaxy A series with stylish and durable designs, refreshing new colours and flagship-like features. These smartphones are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible for everyone. We are bringing the flagship experience to more affordable pricing. The optical image stabilising, Super AMOLED 120Hz, it has got the best of everything. With a 5nm chipset, it will bring real power. All this is coupled with a very differentiated flagship experience – whether it is around camera, gaming and privacy. With the newer offerings, we are very confident that the A-series will be the best sellers in the segment and we aspire to be at 40 per cent market share by the end of H1 2022 in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000 price segment.”

Along with high-end specifications, Samsung is also betting big on the RAM+ feature where users will be able to increase the RAM with a touch of a button by utilising the ROM space.

According to CyberMedia Research, Samsung already has a strong presence in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 price category with a 30 per cent market share in Q4 2021. This was followed by Vivo at 21 per cent, OnePlus with 14 per cent, Xiaomi with 13 per cent and Oppo with 7 per cent.

Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Cyber Media Research told Business Today that Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 smartphone segment represents one of the most competitive price segments in India. “With super value-for-money offerings, aggressive marketing and deep retail networks, smartphone brands, such as Samsung, can build on their leadership in this segment. That said, they do face competition from Vivo, OnePlus and Xiaomi, amongst others.”

The Galaxy A73 5G houses the flagship-level 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and Super AMOLED+ display at 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Samsung’s defence grade security platform Knox which protects personal data in real-time. In addition is the feature such as Alt Z, which allows users to make their information private at the click of a button and Privacy Dashboard for controlling the information shared with apps.

The Galaxy A53 5G houses a 64MP OIS camera for blur-free photography, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth browsing, and an IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 processor along with Samsung’s defence grade security Knox and will receive software upgrades for up to 4 years and security updates for up to 5 years.

Galaxy A33 5G sports quad rear camera with 48MP main lens with OIS, powerful 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers for surround sound experience. It also has IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery and promises up to 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

The 6.6-inch Galaxy A23 will have an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad rear camera with a 50MP main lens with OIS and Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Lastly, the Galaxy A13 will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 50MP quad-camera along with an 8MP front camera and will be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and 5000mAh battery.

