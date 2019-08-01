Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G launch date revealed in final press renders

Barely a week before the Samsung's Unpacked event, the final render of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has appeared with its alleged release date. Samsung is scheduled to hold its annual launch event on August 7 in New York City where we are likely get a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 family of smartphones. As per reports so far, Samsung might unveil the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and even a 5G variant at the event.

The final renders released by Android Headlines show a Verizon-powered version of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The device has been pictured in a gradient white colour, similar to the Prism White seen before on the Galaxy S10.

The screen shows the device connected to 5G UWB+ on Verizon's network, and the date August 23. The device will reportedly be made available in South Korea on this date. While Samsung launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 separately, the 5G version of Galaxy Note 10 line is expected to be launched together - on August 23.

The renders show that the power button has been shifted to the left edge of the device, and the Bixby button has been dropped. This might mean that the voice assistant has been integrated in the power button, similar to how Apple embedded Siri in the home button of earlier iPhones.

The rear shows a vertically-stacked triple rear camera, similar to what we have seen in earlier renders. We know that both the Note 10 and Note 10+ will feature a 12MP primary snapper with variable aperture (f/1.5, f/1.8, and f/2.4), a 16MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens at the back. The Galaxy Note 10+ will also feature an additional DepthVision ToF sensor.

The S-Pen was nowhere to be seen in the final renders, though. Earlier leaks have indicated that the new S-Pen would come with 'Air Actions' gestures, a feature that will allow users to navigate the smartphone's UI without touching the screen.

Reports so far have revealed that Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch screen, whereas the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will have a 6.8-inch one. Both will be Infinity-O AMOLED panels, which means end-to-end screen with a punch hole at the top for the selfie camera. The display on Galaxy Note 10 will be a 1080p panel, whereas the display on Galaxy Note 10+ will be a 1440p one.

The Galaxy Note 10 devices are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825, depending on the region. The Note 10 will ship with 8GB of RAM, whereas the bigger Note 10+ might even go up to 12GB of memory. For storage, the devices will feature 256GB of internal storage with UFS3.0.

The Galaxy Note 10 will draw power from the 3,600mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery. Both are likely to come with support for 45W fast charging support and a 25W charger. Both devices will have 15W PowerShare to charge other devices wirelessly.

