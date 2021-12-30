Samsung patent shows off a Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor that can be double folded

Samsung seems to have finally arrived at a spot where both its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, in their latest iterations, are perfectly usable. However, it appears that the company is now exploring new ways to redesign the lineup. A patent filed with the World intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) indicates that Samsung is looking at creating a phone that can be folded twice.

According to reports, the patent document spotted by LetsGoDigital shows off a double-folding smartphone with two hinges and three displays which can be folded into a smaller Z-shaped device. When unfolded, the screen size on offer is almost the same as a small tablet making it larger than what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 currently offers.

As per the descriptions in the patent, one part of the multi-fold screen is the main display and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone’s internals are also organised in three parts - the circuit boards and batteries are inside the front and rear folding parts leaving the middle section free.

The patent sketch also reveals a triple rear camera setup, an SD card slot, a HDMI port, and a USB-C connector.

This is not the first time Samsung has considered a phone with dual hinges. Earlier this year Samsung was working on a smartphone with double-hinges in an effort to offer more real estate on the device. This phone was expected to launch in 2021 but that didn’t happen.

A similar patent was also spotted in 2019 before Samsung launched its first foldables. The latest one was filed this year in June and published by WIPO just a few days ago, as per reports. But like all patents, a published one does not mean that the design described and sketched in it will actually make it to a finished product. And even if it does, it might take a bit of time.

