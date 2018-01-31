Samsung to hire 1000 engineers for research in AI, IoT, 5G in India

Samsung would enlist 1000 engineers from premium institutes in India for its three research and development facilities in India. The recruits will work on artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, and more new age domains.

"Samsung is extremely bullish on R&D in India. We have been here for over 22 years. The three R&D centres in India work on several cutting edge technologies," Samsung global senior vice-president and MD, Samsung R&D Institute India Bengaluru, Dipesh Shah said.

The South Korean tech giant would hire the talent from IITs, NITs, Delhi College of Engineering, BITS Pilani, Manipal Institute of Technology and IIITs among others. Out of the 1000 engineers to be recruited, 300 will be hired from 23 IITs across the country.

"We will be hiring around 1,000 engineers from top engineering colleges this year across the three R&D centres in India, of which over 300 will be from IITs. A majority of them will be hired for domains such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, signal processing, computer vision, mobile security and biometrics among others. There is a large need for talent," he added.

Along with the traditional discipline of computer science, Samsung would hire engineering graduates from streams such as electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, applied mechanics, and statistics, among others. The company hired 800 engineers last year for its R&D facilities, out of which 300 were taken from IITs, and this year too the number of engineers hired from IITs will be kept unchanged.

Samsung operates R&D facilities in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Noida. The Delhi unit mostly works on high-end television and other electronic products and company's homegrown mobile OS Tizen. The Bengaluru centre deals with research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and internet of things.

The Noida centre handles biometrics, mobile software development, multimedia, and data security. Samsung has a total of 32 R&D centres across the world, along with three in India at Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi.