Samsung to launch 6 new Galaxy Books in India on March 17

After announcing new Galaxy Books at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, Samsung is now ready to bring some of them to India. This will mark the company’s return to the laptop space in the country after a hiatus.

Samsung is scheduled to launch six new Galaxy Books in India on March 17 and reports suggest that the prices are expected to start from under Rs 40,000.

Samsung’s laptop portfolio for MWC 2022 included Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360. All these devices featured AMOLED displays, flexible form factors, 12th gen Intel processors, S-Pen support, etc.

For the India launch, scheduled for March 17, Samsung is expected to bring Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book Go. As the name suggests, Galaxy Book Go should be the most affordable of the lot.

The company is also expected to announce pre-booking dates for these devices soon along with offers. All new Samsung laptop models should launch with Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung has not launched any laptops in the country since 2013-2014 and the March 17 launch will see the company focus on this segment again. Over the last few years, it had been focusing on smartphones and appliances like smart TVs, ACs, refrigerators, etc. The company is also eyeing double-digit growth in the laptop segment with its new launch.

"We are coming up with a strong portfolio in India. The six laptops that we are launching are the latest and the best from Samsung's house. We have recently announced this line-up at the Mobile World Congress (last month). We are very clear in our mind (with the launch) and want to target at least a double-digit market share by the end of this calendar year (2022),” Sandeep Poswal, Business Head, New Computing Business at Samsung India, told Business Today.

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 PM on March 17 and will be streamed live online on the company website, newsroom, and official YouTube channel.

Also Read: Samsung to re-enter laptop segment in India, eyes double-digit market share

Also Read: Galaxy A-series accounted for 59% of Samsung's smartphone sales in Q4 2021: Counterpoint