Samsung to launch new Galaxy Book laptops at MWC 2022

After launching its new flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is now preparing for their spot at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). MWC is happening in-person this year and many big names have confirmed their participation.

Samsung shared an official invite for the event and invited guests to “discover a new era of connected mobile devices” on February 27, at 7PM local time (the event is taking place in Barcelona). The event is going to be live-streamed as well.

Samsung kept its Galaxy Unpacked event all about the new Galaxy S22 series and announced no other device. But the company did mention that they were focused on a connected experience and were working on that. Understandably, whatever else would go in to creating a connected experience, was going to be announced next, and MWC is where it is going to happen.

There are some hints we can get from the official invite which shows a laptop alongside some of Samsung’s other recent devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Besides this, a Samsung executive also confirmed in a separate press release, as per reports, that the company was going to launch new laptops, their next-gen Galaxy Books.

Samsung’s Corporate EVP and Head of New Computing R&D Team, Hark-sang Kim, has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Books will be built by Samsung and Intel so expect to see laptops powered by Intel CPUs.

As we gear up for Mobile World Congress 2022, we're proud to share our 3 PC promises in a letter from our Head of New Computing. #MWC2022



Learn more:

The company has also said the experiences will “transcend device and OS”, and their “partnership with Microsoft for access to Office, OneDrive, and Outlook will go even further to bring even more continuity to users”.

The new Samsung Galaxy Books are expected to feature Windows 11 and One UI Book 4 on top to create a “lightly customised interface that should bring better cross-device multitasking”.

We don’t know yet if Samsung plans to unveil any other device at MWC as well, we just have to wait a few more days to find out.

