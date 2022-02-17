Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series are now available in India: Check prices

Samsung launched its new flagship range of smartphones earlier in February at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The series included the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22. The company brought in the S-Pen to the Galaxy S22 Ultra thus effectively ending its Note line for all intents and purposes.

At the time of the launch, Samsung had not mentioned when the devices would be available in India or what the prices are going to be. Now, the company has officially announced the devices in India after opening them up for pre-booking.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 are now available in India.

“With the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, we are rewriting the rules of innovation and pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do. For the first time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring together the best of Galaxy Note & S Series. Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, making it our most powerful Ultra device yet. The Galaxy S22 Series is designed for creating content, advanced video capturing, editing and sharing capabilities that will truly make your everyday epic," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will all support four generations of Android OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 prices

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be available in two variants - a 12GB/512GB and a 12GB/256GB. The former is priced at Rs 118,999 and will be available in Burgundy and Phantom Black. The 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 109,999 and will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is going to be available in two variants - 8GB/256GB and 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 88,999 and the 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 84,999. Both the variants will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is going to be available in 8GB/256GB and an 8GB/128GB version. The 8GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 76,999 and the 8GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 72,999. Both the variants will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

