Samsung to unveil new foldable smartphones at lower prices

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is expected to launch its latest offering of foldable smartphones next month. These foldable smartphones will be sold at lower prices compared to the company's predecessors. The tech giant is expected to announce the release of two smartphones- Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 - along with other accessories on August 11.

Samsung is likely to begin selling the new Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won (approx. $1,744). The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 would be 17 per cent lower than the previous model which was being sold at 2.39 million won, sources told IANS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to be able to support S Pen Pro. This comes as no surprise, as the firm has for some time been hinting towards some sort of S Pen support for its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature an under-display camera.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also likely to be around 22 per cent lower than its predecessor which was being sold at 1.28 million won, reported Yonhap news agency. The clamshell foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to have a bigger outer display compared to Galaxy Z Fold3. It is expected to have an external display of 1.83 inches. The smartphone will have a dual-camera set-up which would include a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The lowering of these prices is in line with the company's goal to boost sales of its foldable smartphones and to gain an advantage over rival Apple who is expected to unveil new models later in 2021.

Also Read: Samsung likely to seek extension of PLI scheme for telecom sector