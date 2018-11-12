Samsung unveils world's first foldable smartphone; here's what you need to know

Samsung officially unveiled the world's first foldable smartphone last week at a developers conference, thus breaking a trend from flat screens with a large display to a foldable smart device. Though the product seems to be at its initial stages of development, Samsung's tablet-sized screen could pave the way for devices that can work both as a smartphone as well as a tablet.

So how does this foldable device work and, for that matter, why does one need a foldable smartphone when most companies are making a killing by making long display screens with better resolution? The reasons are not clear as of now, and people have also not shown much interest. But Samsung seems to be sure that its latest device will trigger a new trend. The South Korean company says this foldable smartphone has been built on a technology called Infinity Flex Display. "There's a device inside here... and it's stunning," said Justin Denison, SVP (Senior Vice-President) of mobile product marketing, reported The Verge.

During the developer's conference, Denison "disguised" the device in a way that it revealed the overall device Samsung is working on but conveniently hid details like bezel, and the product seemed far from completed. The design also looked cumbersome, which is justified as it is the first generation foldable device. The smartphone can be folded out to use as a tablet that has a screen size of 7.3 inches, while its cover display, by folding it inwards, can be used as a smartphone.

How long do people have to wait before the product is launched? Well, the company has not revealed it yet, but Denison said the company will start mass production of its "Infinity Flex Display" screen in a few months, and the expectations are that the product would be launched in 2019. The device could be priced somewhere around 2 million Korean won (Rs 1.28 lakh), which makes it one of the most expensive phones in the world and the priciest Samsung mobile device, reported South Korean news agency, Yonhap.

Apart from Samsung, Microsoft, Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and even Google have shown interest in the foldable devices. While Microsoft is reportedly working on a smart multi-screen device, Google is working with Samsung on developing the Infinity Flex Display that could work well with Android. Google has also confirmed its support for the foldable devices. Though the product may not be fully developed as yet, experts believe the fact that a smart device can play multiple roles without compromising on design as well as technology could be the next big thing.

Edited by Manoj Sharma