Samsung unveils ChatGPT rival, Gauss AI; from coding to image generation, see all features

Samsung unveiled its inaugural generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, during the Samsung AI Forum on Wednesday. Named in homage to the renowned mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, known for his contributions to the normal distribution theory, the model aligns with Samsung's overarching vision to leverage AI's potential for the betterment of global consumers' lives. The announcement happened at the annual Samsung AI Forum in Seoul, a platform hosted by Samsung Research and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology since 2017.

Samsung disclosed that its research arm, Samsung Research, developed the Gauss model, currently employed to enhance employee productivity within the company. Future plans involve extending its application to various product functionalities.

Comprising three components, Samsung Gauss includes Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

The Language component, described as a generative language model, aims to boost work efficiency by aiding tasks like email composition, document summarisation, and translation. Moreover, it holds the potential to enhance consumer experiences by enabling smarter device control. The model's versatility extends to both cloud-based and on-device applications.

The Code component, featuring a coding assistant called "code," facilitates in-house software development for companies. Developers benefit from an interactive interface supporting functions such as code description and test case generation, streamlining the coding process.

The Image component specialises in effortlessly generating and editing images. It enables style changes, additions, and the conversion of low-resolution images to high-resolution, showcasing its versatility in visual content manipulation.

Samsung emphasised the applicability of these models on-device, stressing the protection of consumers' private information. Additionally, the company is actively addressing safety concerns through its AI Red Team, dedicated to scrutinising security and privacy issues at every stage of AI implementation, from data collection to service deployment.

