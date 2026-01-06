Samsung unveils Galaxy Book6 laptop series at CES 2026, calls it 'the most advanced Galaxy Book series yet'

Samsung Electronics has officially introduced its most advanced laptop line-up to date, the Galaxy Book6 series, during CES 2026. Comprising the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book6, the new range prioritises high-performance engineering within an ultra-slim profile to deliver enhanced AI productivity.

Performance Powered by Intel 18A

The Galaxy Book6 series is the first client system-on-chip (SoC) platform to utilise Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 processors, built on Intel's new 18A process. This 1.8-nanometer class node represents a major leap in semiconductor technology, enabling up to 16 performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores).

The result is a 60% increase in CPU performance compared to the previous generation, facilitating lightning-fast processing and seamless multitasking. Graphics and AI capabilities are equally robust, with an integrated NPU delivering up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), allowing for instant AI tasks like image cleanup and translation without cloud reliance.

Next-Level Creativity with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-Series

For users handling advanced creative and gaming workloads, the Galaxy Book6 Ultra incorporates the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs. This hardware enables next-level entertainment and professional design experiences. To manage this increased power, Samsung has re-engineered the internal cooling systems with a high-capacity vapour chamber and dual-fan system, ensuring stable performance even during intensive tasks.

Immersive Visuals and Intelligent Audio

The series features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vivid colour accuracy and fluid motion for both work and play. Complementing the visuals is an intelligent quad-speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos, delivering rich, directional audio. For professional video conferencing, the laptops are equipped with a 2MP camera and internal dual-array digital microphones.

Portability Meets Longevity

Despite the significant performance upgrades, the Galaxy Book6 remains highly portable with its ultra-slim profile and lightweight chassis. Battery life has also been improved; the Galaxy Book6 Ultra features a 76Wh battery, while the Pro models offer up to 73.9Wh, designed to keep users productive throughout the day. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a versatile range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, ensures the devices are ready for modern, on-the-go workflows.

“At Samsung, we believe true innovation starts with getting the fundamentals right,” said Won-Joon Choi, President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

He further added that “Performance defines the PC experience. With the Galaxy Book6 series, we combine unparalleled speed and power with dependable AI to deliver the exceptional productivity and creativity capabilities users expect from Samsung.”

Availability

Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro and Galaxy Book6 will be available in Grey or Silver colourways, and in select markets starting late January, 2026. Along with that, Samsung has also confirmed that there will be a Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition that brings features and solutions optimised for a managed IT environment, which will be available in certain markets starting April 2026.