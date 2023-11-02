Scarlett Johansson sues AI app developer over unauthorised use of her likeness: Report

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against an AI app developer for the unauthorised use of her name and likeness in an online advertisement. The report, initially broken by Variety, reveals that the advertisement in question was for an AI image editing tool named "Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar." The ad prominently featured an AI-generated version of Scarlett Johansson's voice.

In the 22-second ad, viewers were given a glimpse behind the scenes of Johansson filming her role in "Black Widow," where she was heard saying, "What's up, guys? It's Scarlett, and I want you to come with me." However, the advertisement took a significant turn when it shifted away from Johansson, with an AI-generated voice that aimed to mimic the actress declaring, "It's not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with text and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn't miss it."

Towards the end of the advertisement, Convert Software, the company responsible for the app, included a disclaimer stating, "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person." Representatives for Scarlett Johansson clarified that she had never endorsed the app, and her attorney, Kevin Yorn, confirmed that he was addressing the matter through legal channels.

Yorn stated, "We do not take these matters lightly. Per our standard protocol in such situations, we will pursue all available legal remedies."

Many US states, including California, have strict laws protecting the right to privacy, particularly concerning the unauthorised use of a person's "name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness" for advertising or promotional purposes. While some celebrities may file lawsuits to establish legal precedents, most cases are resolved through cease and desist orders.

Johansson is not the only celebrity to have faced unauthorised use of her name and likeness for advertising. Recently, Tom Hanks took to social media to warn his fans about a promotional video for a dental plan featuring an AI version of himself. Hanks made it clear that he had no association with the advertisement.

As AI technology continues to become more accessible, it is likely that similar cases will arise in the future. Musicians, for instance, have already dealt with voice cloning that can create the illusion of famous artists like Drake or Johnny Cash performing new songs. Additionally, deepfake technology is enabling the use of AI-generated likenesses of celebrities, as seen in the dental plan advertisement featuring Tom Hanks, without their consent.

Also Read Popular comedian and author sues ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement