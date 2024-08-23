Second Neuralink brain chip recepient doing well: Elon Musk; predicts hundreds of implants in coming years

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has expressed optimism about the future of Neuralink, his brain-computer interface company, predicting widespread adoption of its brain chip within the next decade. This follows encouraging progress with the second recipient of the implant, who is reportedly experiencing significant improvements in his ability to interact with digital devices.

"If all goes well, there will be hundreds of people with Neuralinks within a few years, maybe tens of thousands within 5 years, millions within 10 years," Musk stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Neuralink confirmed that its second participant, identified as Alex, received the implant last month at the Barrow Neurological Institute. "The surgery, conducted at the Barrow Neurological Institute, went well - Alex was discharged the following day, and his recovery has been smooth,” the company announced.

Since receiving the implant, Alex has been diligently honing his skills, improving his ability to play video games and learning to use computer-aided design (CAD) software. "With the chip, he has been improving his ability to play video games and began learning how to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to design 3D objects," Neuralink highlighted.

The company expressed excitement about the potential of the Neuralink chip to empower individuals with paralysis. "This marks another significant step towards providing a high-performance interface that will enhance the control of digital devices for people with quadriplegia to help restore their autonomy,” they noted.

Neuralink also shared that Alex is utilising his CAD skills to bring his design ideas to life in his spare time. "In his free time, Alex continues to use CAD software to turn his design ideas into reality," the company revealed. "We hope that in time, the Link helps many people create in their areas of interest and expertise, and we're excited to work with more people to help them reconnect with their passions,” they added.

This positive update follows news that the first Neuralink recipient, Noland Armagh, has achieved "telepathic control of a computer or phone just by thinking". The company is currently working on enabling more complex functionalities, such as multiple clicks and simultaneous movement intents for full mouse and controller control.

Looking ahead, Neuralink plans to expand the chip's capabilities to interact with the physical world, allowing users to control robotic arms or wheelchairs, enhancing their independence. “Additionally, we plan to enable the Link to interact with the physical world, allowing users to feed themselves and move more independently by controlling a robotic arm or their wheelchair,” the company shared.