Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Cohu streamlines global operations with Oracle Fusion integration

LAS VEGAS - Cohu, a renowned global player in the realm of equipment and services for back-end semiconductor manufacturing, has chosen Oracle Cloud to streamline its operations. Over recent years, the company expanded its global footprint through a series of acquisitions, leading to a proliferation of systems, five distinct supply chains, and complex organizational structures.

Chief Information Officer of Cohu, Craig Halterman, speaking at the Oracle Cloud World event in Las Vegas, expressed the need for change, stating, "To continue growing, we had to address this complexity, which was hindering our growth strategy."

Cohu resolved to consolidate its operations onto a single cloud platform for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and supply chain management. They selected Oracle Cloud ERP financial applications, Oracle Cloud SCM supply chain applications, and Oracle CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) sales applications. This transformation began in partnership with Inspirage in 2018 and reached fruition in February 2020.

Halterman emphasized Cohu's aversion to customizations and on-premise integrations. He highlighted the company's mission to replace legacy systems like SAP, Glovia, and Syspro, aiming to create a flexible and scalable foundation for future acquisitions. "We wanted a unified system," he emphasized.

Cohu's choice to invest in a comprehensive, cloud-based platform was driven by its vision for future growth. Seamless end-to-end data flow was crucial, and Oracle delivered on this front. The company conducted a comprehensive implementation of Oracle Fusion.

Moreover, Cohu reaped the benefits of Oracle's quarterly updates, which introduced AI and machine learning capabilities. The company successfully integrated multiple acquisitions into the core Oracle Fusion platform, showcasing the scalability and flexibility they sought.

In a related development, Oracle has unveiled a next-generation data, analytics, and AI platform designed to empower Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers. This platform combines data-driven insights with intelligent decision-making and actions to drive better business outcomes.