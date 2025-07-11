Sennheiser at 80: Co-CEOs Daniel and Andreas reflect on AI, India, and future of audio

Sennheiser, the iconic German audio company, is marking its 80th anniversary with a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and global expansion. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, co-CEOs Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser reflected on the company’s evolution, from pioneering the first wireless microphone in 1957 to embracing spatial audio and artificial intelligence in 2025.

Audio Innovation Through the Decades

“Every decade brought out something new, which was truly groundbreaking, not because of the great technology, but because it liberated the customers,” said Andreas Sennheiser. From the first wireless microphones to shotgun mics that transformed film production, the company has consistently pushed boundaries. The brothers say their latest transmission platform, Spectera, could be just as transformative.

Daniel noted how it's the first true innovation in wireless transmission since 1958, allowing for far more versatile applications on stage and in conferencing.

AI and Smarter Audio Experiences

Artificial intelligence is playing a key role in the company’s new product development. “AI helps make our products smarter,” Andreas said, citing prototypes like a ceiling microphone that can distinguish between human speech and background noise using speech recognition.

Beyond product intelligence, AI is also streamlining development. “AI for us is an enablement for smarter products, and at the same time, it's also an enablement for being faster with product iteration. So, it serves as a catalyst for speed and a higher degree of innovation,” Daniel added. “AI will handle 80-90% of tasks in many applications, but it’s that final 10-15% of human input that adds soul.”

A Family-Led Future

As co-owners and co-CEOs, Daniel and Andreas bring complementary styles to the business. “We don't have a segregation of duty. We run the company together,” said Daniel. He added how their different backgrounds help them tackle problems from unique angles. “It takes a lot of willingness to listen to each other, to share each other's viewpoint, and then ultimately, ideally, come to better solutions than if we were alone.”

Andreas echoed the sentiment, calling it a “privilege” to lead the family business alongside his brother.

Sustainability and Diversity Built In

Long before ESG goals became a boardroom priority, Sennheiser had been practising sustainability through product longevity. “We’re still manufacturing products developed in the '60s and '70s,” Andreas noted. “This is a very strong push for sustainability and resource efficiency that we've always been doing and and of course, we're continuing to do.”

The company also prides itself on diversity. “We have over 50 nationalities across the company, including 33 at our headquarters alone,” Andreas said, highlighting that the company didn't do it to satisfy any diversity report. “It's something that always felt very natural to us.”

Betting Big on India

India, the brothers agreed, is one of Sennheiser’s most promising growth markets. “It’s been one of our biggest growth drivers in recent years,” said Daniel. “Nothing is easy in India, but everything is possible.”

With a strong team operating in three cities, the company is bullish about growth in corporate communications, education, and Bollywood’s dynamic audio production scene. “There’s so much more for us to grow in India. Only the sky is the limit,” Daniel said.

Local Manufacturing and Development

When asked whether India could see locally developed or manufactured products, Andreas said it’s not on the immediate roadmap but remains under consideration. He further noted how the company has always kept engineering and manufacturing in-house to maintain quality. “But who knows? There's so much growth opportunities, so much change going on. So it's under constant consideration.”

The company does, however, work with Indian software partners and has done so for over a decade.

As Sennheiser looks to the future, the message is clear: while technologies may change, the company’s core mission remains the same: shaping the future of audio, one innovation at a time.